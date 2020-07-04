All apartments in McKinney
2609 Dunbar Drive
2609 Dunbar Drive

2609 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Dunbar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Tons of space! 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths with MASTER DOWN and the rest of the bedrooms up. One living room downstairs, one living room upstairs, and huge media room. Convenient location not far from 121, 75, and 380. McKinney ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

