Tons of space! 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths with MASTER DOWN and the rest of the bedrooms up. One living room downstairs, one living room upstairs, and huge media room. Convenient location not far from 121, 75, and 380. McKinney ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
2609 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 2609 Dunbar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.