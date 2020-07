Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful home with split master and secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. Large LA with corner fireplace. Eat in kitchen features breakfast bar, Utility and pantry combo with lots of room. Secondary bedroom has a bay window, Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and 2 vanities. Glass storm front door. Stone patio with pergola type cover.Across from bike trails and playground.