2516 Douglas Drive

Amenities
Beautiful newly renovated with Spacious Open Floor Plan. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and great looking custom tile back splash. Large open Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen ideal for entertaining with fantastic island and enhanced flooring with luxury wood vinyl (LVT). Master Suite has large walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Peaceful and well kept wonderful neighborhood just minutes always from historic downtown McKinney, shopping, and great restaurants. Short distance to excellent elementary, middle, high schools and Collin college. Great opportunity - don't let it pass you by.