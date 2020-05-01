All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

2505 Highridge Drive

2505 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Highridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely 3-2-2 in North McKinney with NO CARPETS! Fresh neutral paints and beautiful laminate woods welcome you. Plus new laminate woods throughout home! Open kitchen to family room with cozy fireplace. Large backyard and open patio for grilling. Nice, private master with built-in shelving and walk-in closet. Great access to highways, restaurants, shopping and Baylor McKinney Hospital in walking distance. Quite secluded neighborhood and street. Excellent schools. Foundation work performed May 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Highridge Drive have any available units?
2505 Highridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Highridge Drive have?
Some of 2505 Highridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Highridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Highridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Highridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Highridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2505 Highridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Highridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2505 Highridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Highridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Highridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2505 Highridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Highridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2505 Highridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Highridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Highridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

