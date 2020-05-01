2505 Highridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lovely 3-2-2 in North McKinney with NO CARPETS! Fresh neutral paints and beautiful laminate woods welcome you. Plus new laminate woods throughout home! Open kitchen to family room with cozy fireplace. Large backyard and open patio for grilling. Nice, private master with built-in shelving and walk-in closet. Great access to highways, restaurants, shopping and Baylor McKinney Hospital in walking distance. Quite secluded neighborhood and street. Excellent schools. Foundation work performed May 2020.