Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home, 3 Bedrooms, 1 study room, Cute floor plan, with a lot of upgrades including 42-in Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Tile in all wet areas, Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures and much more. Radiant barrier to keep the electric bills down. Excellent schools, Prosper ISD, very close to elementary. Planned community with park,pond,trail,pool. Easy access US 380, US 75.