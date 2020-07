Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 story home directly across from Vega Elementary School. Great location close to major highways 380 and 75 and near Collin County College. Upgrades included decorative paint, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator stays with the home, hardwood laminate flooring downstairs, and an oversized master bedroom with plenty of space. Schedule a showing today because this home will not last long.