All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2501 Pheasant Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2501 Pheasant Run
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2501 Pheasant Run

2501 Pheasant Run Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2501 Pheasant Run Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Available on August 15th. A nice charming house located on cul-de sac next to play ground. Beautiful Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar. Bay Windows in Breakfast area. Second Living also works as a Study. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Wall of windows provide lots of natural lighting and overlook wood deck and spacious yard. Luxurious Master Bath- Separate shower with bench and Large Tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Pheasant Run have any available units?
2501 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 2501 Pheasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2501 Pheasant Run offer parking?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center