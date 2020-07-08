All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:52 AM

2408 Collier Drive

2408 Collier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Collier Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in great location. The open floor plan is great for family time & easy entertaining. Family room has a corner gas start fireplace & tile flooring. The kitchen has white painted cabinets & a breakfast bar. Breakfast area looks out to backyard & covered patio. Split master bedroom. Master bath features dual sink, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants & with easy access to Hwy 75. Pets allowed subject to owners approval To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Collier Drive have any available units?
2408 Collier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Collier Drive have?
Some of 2408 Collier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Collier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Collier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Collier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Collier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Collier Drive offer parking?
No, 2408 Collier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Collier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Collier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Collier Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Collier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Collier Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Collier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Collier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Collier Drive has units with dishwashers.

