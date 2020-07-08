2408 Collier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in great location. The open floor plan is great for family time & easy entertaining. Family room has a corner gas start fireplace & tile flooring. The kitchen has white painted cabinets & a breakfast bar. Breakfast area looks out to backyard & covered patio. Split master bedroom. Master bath features dual sink, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants & with easy access to Hwy 75. Pets allowed subject to owners approval To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.