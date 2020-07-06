2405 Heads And Tails Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



This adorable 2 story home is located in McKinney minutes from Collin College- Central Park Campus! With 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and multiple living areas, it is perfect for small families or living with friends. Kitchen is spacious and has updated counters, and overlooks living room with fireplace. Spacious master bedroom provides private bathroom with shower and tub. Backyard is large with covered patio, perfect for social gatherings and fur babies. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



