All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2405 Heads And Tails Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2405 Heads And Tails Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:32 PM

2405 Heads And Tails Lane

2405 Heads and Tails Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2405 Heads and Tails Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

This adorable 2 story home is located in McKinney minutes from Collin College- Central Park Campus! With 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and multiple living areas, it is perfect for small families or living with friends. Kitchen is spacious and has updated counters, and overlooks living room with fireplace. Spacious master bedroom provides private bathroom with shower and tub. Backyard is large with covered patio, perfect for social gatherings and fur babies. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have any available units?
2405 Heads And Tails Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have?
Some of 2405 Heads And Tails Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Heads And Tails Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Heads And Tails Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Heads And Tails Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane offer parking?
No, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have a pool?
No, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have accessible units?
No, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Heads And Tails Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Heads And Tails Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center