2325 Keystone Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:04 PM

2325 Keystone Drive

2325 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Keystone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Beautiful Well Kept One Story home in McKinney. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2,024 sq. feet. It features:

- Tile and hardwood floors in major traffic areas
- Carpet in bedrooms and office
- Gas Cook top
- Dishwasher
- Double Oven
- Microwave
- Sprinkler System
- Jacuzzi Tub and stand up shower
- New Wooden Fence
- Fireplace
- Alarm System

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Keystone Drive have any available units?
2325 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Keystone Drive have?
Some of 2325 Keystone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Keystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Keystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Keystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Keystone Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Keystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Keystone Drive has units with dishwashers.

