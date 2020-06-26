2325 Keystone Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Well Kept One Story home in McKinney. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2,024 sq. feet. It features:



- Tile and hardwood floors in major traffic areas

- Carpet in bedrooms and office

- Gas Cook top

- Dishwasher

- Double Oven

- Microwave

- Sprinkler System

- Jacuzzi Tub and stand up shower

- New Wooden Fence

- Fireplace

- Alarm System



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.