Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated single story home located minutes from 75 and 121. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has extensive updates throughout including a stunning galley kitchen featuring matching stainless steel appliances with a french door refrigerator. The spacious living area is highlighted by vaulted ceilings and an inviting fireplace. Enjoy the updated master suite with renovated bath with jetted tub and dual vanities. Welcome to this turn-key home!