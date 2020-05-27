2321 Cuesta Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bed 2 baths located in the North Brook Neighborhood. This cute ranch home has an updated kitchen with tons of storage and eat-in dining, fresh paint inside and out, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, tile in hall and den, blinds throughout, a fenced back yard and attached 2 car garage in the rear ally. Centrally located and within walking distance to park and soccer fields. Don't miss out on this one! Your next rental is waiting for you! Sorry, No pets allowed. Must use online application and all occupants 18 over must complete with nonrefundable $40 app fee each. Online application found on broker website.