All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2321 Cuesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2321 Cuesta Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2321 Cuesta Lane

2321 Cuesta Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2321 Cuesta Ln, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed 2 baths located in the North Brook Neighborhood. This cute ranch home has an updated kitchen with tons of storage and eat-in dining, fresh paint inside and out, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, tile in hall and den, blinds throughout, a fenced back yard and attached 2 car garage in the rear ally. Centrally located and within walking distance to park and soccer fields. Don't miss out on this one! Your next rental is waiting for you! Sorry, No pets allowed. Must use online application and all occupants 18 over must complete with nonrefundable $40 app fee each. Online application found on broker website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Cuesta Lane have any available units?
2321 Cuesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Cuesta Lane have?
Some of 2321 Cuesta Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Cuesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Cuesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Cuesta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Cuesta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2321 Cuesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Cuesta Lane offers parking.
Does 2321 Cuesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Cuesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Cuesta Lane have a pool?
No, 2321 Cuesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Cuesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 Cuesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Cuesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Cuesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center