2309 Marion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Clean and move-in ready! This lovely home has it all: walking distance to award-winning FRISCO schools, community pools,and city park! Upgraded beautiful wood floor! Ceramic tiles in wet areas. Light, open, and spacious living areas, great for entertaining! Easy access to major highways and retail. Study and half bath downstairs; spacious masters and three good-sized secondary bedrooms and game room up. Highly desirable West McKinney subdivision at Heights At Westridge. House has a covered porch in the front and a spacious covered patio in the back for wonderful outdoor living. No neighbors behind the house! Enjoy your privacy while leaving in a vibrant community!