2304 Keystone Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming McKinney one story home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Open living area along with the formal dining which are ready for gatherings and entertaining. Family room is separated to provide more fun. Very cute kitchen with gas stove. Tile and wood throughout the whole house. Great location close to elementary school and community pools and play areas.