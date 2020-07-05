2304 Keystone Drive

Charming McKinney one story home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Open living area along with the formal dining which are ready for gatherings and entertaining. Family room is separated to provide more fun. Very cute kitchen with gas stove. Tile and wood throughout the whole house. Great location close to elementary school and community pools and play areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
