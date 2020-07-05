All apartments in McKinney
2304 Keystone Drive
2304 Keystone Drive

2304 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Keystone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming McKinney one story home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Open living area along with the formal dining which are ready for gatherings and entertaining. Family room is separated to provide more fun. Very cute kitchen with gas stove. Tile and wood throughout the whole house. Great location close to elementary school and community pools and play areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Keystone Drive have any available units?
2304 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Keystone Drive have?
Some of 2304 Keystone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Keystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2304 Keystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Keystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2304 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Keystone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Keystone Drive has a pool.
Does 2304 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Keystone Drive has units with dishwashers.

