Beautiful Home with private lot offers swift access to major 75 and 380 highways. With new carpet downstairs,huge living area both down stair and upstairs. This corner lot offers over size backyard with plenty of entertainment areas .Also you'll be walking distance to Elementary school, park with playground areas as well to easy access to shopping, downtown McKinney and Collin Community College among others.Must see!