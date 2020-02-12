All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2300 State Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2300 State Boulevard
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

2300 State Boulevard

2300 State Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2300 State Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gently lived in Darling home Tudor design positioned on State Blvd close to community pool area. Amenities include hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the downstairs living areas. A handsome hardwood staircase with wrought iron balusters leading to a loft overlooking the foyer. Elegant formal dining room with an adjacent butlers bar. Cozy family room with cast stone fireplace. Kitchen includes Stainless steel appliances, Wolf Gas cooktop, maple cabinets with glass panels, plate racks, granite slab counters, island with breakfast bar, under counter lights, walk in pantry. Master bath includes granite vanities with maple builtins, oversized shower with double heads, jetted tub and huge walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 State Boulevard have any available units?
2300 State Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 State Boulevard have?
Some of 2300 State Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 State Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2300 State Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 State Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2300 State Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2300 State Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2300 State Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2300 State Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 State Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 State Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2300 State Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2300 State Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2300 State Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 State Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 State Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center