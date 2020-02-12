2300 State Boulevard

Amenities

Gently lived in Darling home Tudor design positioned on State Blvd close to community pool area. Amenities include hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the downstairs living areas. A handsome hardwood staircase with wrought iron balusters leading to a loft overlooking the foyer. Elegant formal dining room with an adjacent butlers bar. Cozy family room with cast stone fireplace. Kitchen includes Stainless steel appliances, Wolf Gas cooktop, maple cabinets with glass panels, plate racks, granite slab counters, island with breakfast bar, under counter lights, walk in pantry. Master bath includes granite vanities with maple builtins, oversized shower with double heads, jetted tub and huge walk in closet.