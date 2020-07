Amenities

Charming one-story home for rent, nestled in heart of west McKinney in master-planned Stone Bridge. SS appliances, new paint, Luxury vinyl plank flooring in entry, open family and dining area. split floor plan, huge master with bay window. Conveniently located, walking distance to grocery and banks, mins to PSA, Apex recreation center, public library and more. 10 mins to TX 121 and 15 mins to US 75.