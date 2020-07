Amenities

Lovely three bedroom, two bath home on cul-de-sac in McKinney's North Brook Estates. One story floor plan, cozy family room with fireplace, Kitchen with breakfast Area, and master suite with full bath. Updated carpet and light, neutral paint throughout. Covered patio opens up to nice sized backyard. Two car garage. Located close to soccer fields, park, restaurants and shopping.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.