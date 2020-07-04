All apartments in McKinney
/
McKinney, TX
/
2209 Malone Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:33 PM

2209 Malone Drive

2209 Malone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Malone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home! Lot of upgrades, New Kitchen, New appliances, New bathroom, New wood flooring,New paint, ,New Roof, new Hvac! Outstanding Frisco district schools! Walk to elementary, middle and high schools and community pool and park. One bedroom with full bathroom down, 3 bedrooms up, PLUS HUGE GAMEROOM or MEDIA and upstairs study area. Downstairs is open and inviting with a formal dining, large family room and spacious kitchen and nook. Great size back yard. 5 minutes distance to Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, Home Depot, Fitness center and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Malone Drive have any available units?
2209 Malone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Malone Drive have?
Some of 2209 Malone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Malone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Malone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Malone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Malone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2209 Malone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Malone Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Malone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Malone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Malone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Malone Drive has a pool.
Does 2209 Malone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Malone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Malone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Malone Drive has units with dishwashers.

