2209 Malone Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home! Lot of upgrades, New Kitchen, New appliances, New bathroom, New wood flooring,New paint, ,New Roof, new Hvac! Outstanding Frisco district schools! Walk to elementary, middle and high schools and community pool and park. One bedroom with full bathroom down, 3 bedrooms up, PLUS HUGE GAMEROOM or MEDIA and upstairs study area. Downstairs is open and inviting with a formal dining, large family room and spacious kitchen and nook. Great size back yard. 5 minutes distance to Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, Home Depot, Fitness center and so much more!