Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Be the third family to occupy this cute, nearly new home in Heritage Bend. Enjoy this open concept floor plan with a huge eat-in kitchen that is already equipped with a refrigerator. The home has a fenced backyard that's great for pets, bbqs or playing and is on a quiet, corner lot. Great location that'ss close to schools, shopping and restaurants.