McKinney, TX
2113 Lanshire Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:08 AM

2113 Lanshire Drive

2113 Lanshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Lanshire Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home close to a park and community pool in wonderful FRISCO school area. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED IN ENTIRE HOUSE except for kitchen, breakfast area and baths which are ceramic tile AND ALL WALLS AND CEILINGS PAINTED LIGHT BEIGE after current tenant move out.Kitchen opens into the family room and breakfast area. Master suite is in the back of the house with separate tub and shower,two sinks and a walk-in closet. Good size backyard. Buyers and their agent to verify all measurements and schools etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Lanshire Drive have any available units?
2113 Lanshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Lanshire Drive have?
Some of 2113 Lanshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Lanshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Lanshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Lanshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Lanshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2113 Lanshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Lanshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2113 Lanshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Lanshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Lanshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Lanshire Drive has a pool.
Does 2113 Lanshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Lanshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Lanshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Lanshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

