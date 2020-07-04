2113 Lanshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home close to a park and community pool in wonderful FRISCO school area. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED IN ENTIRE HOUSE except for kitchen, breakfast area and baths which are ceramic tile AND ALL WALLS AND CEILINGS PAINTED LIGHT BEIGE after current tenant move out.Kitchen opens into the family room and breakfast area. Master suite is in the back of the house with separate tub and shower,two sinks and a walk-in closet. Good size backyard. Buyers and their agent to verify all measurements and schools etc.