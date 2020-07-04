All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Byrne Street

210 North Byrne Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North Byrne Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to the downtown McKinney square from this charming bungalow in the heart of the Historic District. Quiet street with huge, back yard walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Old world charm with modern upgrades including hardwood floors and updated bath. Detached garage is a nice feature and rare to find downtown. Newly remodeled kitchen with butcher block counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and travertine floors. Unit includes wash and dryer !! New privacy fence and driveway and sidewalk. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Byrne Street have any available units?
210 Byrne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Byrne Street have?
Some of 210 Byrne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Byrne Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Byrne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Byrne Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Byrne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 210 Byrne Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Byrne Street offers parking.
Does 210 Byrne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Byrne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Byrne Street have a pool?
No, 210 Byrne Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Byrne Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Byrne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Byrne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Byrne Street has units with dishwashers.

