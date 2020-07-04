210 Byrne Street

Amenities

Walk to the downtown McKinney square from this charming bungalow in the heart of the Historic District. Quiet street with huge, back yard walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Old world charm with modern upgrades including hardwood floors and updated bath. Detached garage is a nice feature and rare to find downtown. Newly remodeled kitchen with butcher block counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and travertine floors. Unit includes wash and dryer !! New privacy fence and driveway and sidewalk. Available immediately.