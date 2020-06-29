206 S Benge Street

Amenities

Want to be in the midst of what Downtown McKinney has to offer? This charming bungalow is your destination. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and one half bath that have been carefully curated to match the original style. Newer paint inside and out, kitchen and bathroom have been recently remodeled and new Fisher & Paykel range loading washer and dryer stay for your convenience. Fully fenced yard. Experience the sights and sounds of The Square from any of the three porches! Walking distance to The Yard, Spa Esoteric, Spoons, Rick's Chophouse, Landon Winery and all the festivals. Has a coveted historical designation, too!