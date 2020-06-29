All apartments in McKinney
206 S Benge Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

206 S Benge Street

206 South Benge Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 South Benge Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Want to be in the midst of what Downtown McKinney has to offer? This charming bungalow is your destination. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and one half bath that have been carefully curated to match the original style. Newer paint inside and out, kitchen and bathroom have been recently remodeled and new Fisher & Paykel range loading washer and dryer stay for your convenience. Fully fenced yard. Experience the sights and sounds of The Square from any of the three porches! Walking distance to The Yard, Spa Esoteric, Spoons, Rick's Chophouse, Landon Winery and all the festivals. Has a coveted historical designation, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S Benge Street have any available units?
206 S Benge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 S Benge Street have?
Some of 206 S Benge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 S Benge Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 S Benge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S Benge Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 S Benge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 206 S Benge Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 S Benge Street offers parking.
Does 206 S Benge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 S Benge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S Benge Street have a pool?
No, 206 S Benge Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 S Benge Street have accessible units?
No, 206 S Benge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S Benge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 S Benge Street has units with dishwashers.

