205 HARCOURT AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 4 BHK house for rent - Property Id: 189385



This is a Beautiful, well maintained home conveniently located in McKinney at Coit and Virginia Parkway. Exemplary Prosper ISD. The living area of the house is covered by the most expensive hardwood. Come view this amazing home located in the highly desirable Reserve at Westridge. This home is located in the amazing Prosper School district and zoned for the brand new Furr Elementary. Home is only 2 years old and has barely been lived in. Downstairs features beautiful hardwood and tile along with beautiful carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Downstairs has the master bedroom along with large study, upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a good sized game room. Be sure and check out the amazing community waterpark and amenity center as well as the brand new just opened George Webb park located directly behind Scott Elementary. Must see to appreciate!!



It is close to Hwy 380 and Preston, new shopping center and features favorite stores.



Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, water, trash

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189385

Property Id 189385



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5399328)