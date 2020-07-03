All apartments in McKinney
205 HARCOURT AVE

205 Harcourt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Harcourt Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 4 BHK house for rent - Property Id: 189385

This is a Beautiful, well maintained home conveniently located in McKinney at Coit and Virginia Parkway. Exemplary Prosper ISD. The living area of the house is covered by the most expensive hardwood. Come view this amazing home located in the highly desirable Reserve at Westridge. This home is located in the amazing Prosper School district and zoned for the brand new Furr Elementary. Home is only 2 years old and has barely been lived in. Downstairs features beautiful hardwood and tile along with beautiful carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Downstairs has the master bedroom along with large study, upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a good sized game room. Be sure and check out the amazing community waterpark and amenity center as well as the brand new just opened George Webb park located directly behind Scott Elementary. Must see to appreciate!!

It is close to Hwy 380 and Preston, new shopping center and features favorite stores.

Tenant responsible for electricity, gas, water, trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189385
Property Id 189385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5399328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 HARCOURT AVE have any available units?
205 HARCOURT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 HARCOURT AVE have?
Some of 205 HARCOURT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 HARCOURT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
205 HARCOURT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 HARCOURT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 205 HARCOURT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 205 HARCOURT AVE offer parking?
No, 205 HARCOURT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 205 HARCOURT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 HARCOURT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 HARCOURT AVE have a pool?
No, 205 HARCOURT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 205 HARCOURT AVE have accessible units?
No, 205 HARCOURT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 HARCOURT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 HARCOURT AVE has units with dishwashers.

