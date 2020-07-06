All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:56 PM

204 Ferndale Drive

Location

204 Ferndale Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 2325 sq. ft 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and bright floor plan. Lots of room in this home. Big open kitchen, with island, perfect for all of your food prep! You have lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space to enjoy. Cozy breakfast area opens to large living room. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, over-sized backyard, curb appeal and more make this home a dream come true! Be sure to schedule your showing today becuase this one won't last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Ferndale Drive have any available units?
204 Ferndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 204 Ferndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Ferndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Ferndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Ferndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Ferndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Ferndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

