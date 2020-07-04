2012 Trinity Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Golf course Lot and home. Check out the views. Lots of privacy. Lovely large home w 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New Landscaping.Wood engineered Flooring downstairs and in game room upstairs, New Carpet on Stairs and upstairs bedrooms, Master bedroom down. M Bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and gameroom up. Large kitchen overlooking family room with gas logs fireplace. Granite countertops. New painted kitchen cabinets making it rich.Check out the views from upstairs. All in Stonebridge Ranch community with privileges to golf and swim lagoon, tennis and much more. Quiet street and community. Close to Custer with lots of shopping. Make Ready now for new owners.