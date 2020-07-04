All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2012 Trinity Lane

2012 Trinity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Trinity Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Golf course Lot and home. Check out the views. Lots of privacy. Lovely large home w 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New Landscaping.Wood engineered Flooring downstairs and in game room upstairs, New Carpet on Stairs and upstairs bedrooms, Master bedroom down. M Bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and gameroom up. Large kitchen overlooking family room with gas logs fireplace. Granite countertops. New painted kitchen cabinets making it rich.Check out the views from upstairs. All in Stonebridge Ranch community with privileges to golf and swim lagoon, tennis and much more. Quiet street and community. Close to Custer with lots of shopping. Make Ready now for new owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Trinity Lane have any available units?
2012 Trinity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Trinity Lane have?
Some of 2012 Trinity Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Trinity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Trinity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Trinity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Trinity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2012 Trinity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Trinity Lane offers parking.
Does 2012 Trinity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Trinity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Trinity Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Trinity Lane has a pool.
Does 2012 Trinity Lane have accessible units?
No, 2012 Trinity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Trinity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Trinity Lane has units with dishwashers.

