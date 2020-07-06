All apartments in McKinney
2008 Webb Drive
2008 Webb Drive

2008 Webb Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Webb Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in the prestigious Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with 3 BR, 2.5 Bath AND a Study. New carpet and painting in 2017. Granite and new sinks recently installed in the 2 full bathrooms. Upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous upgraded cherry stained kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Large back yard on a quiet street. 2 community pools and park with walking and jogging trails, close to Eldorado Pkwy, I-121 tollway, shopping, malls, and entertainment. Roof is being replaced and fence fix is in progress. Pet is case by case basis. Dont miss this nice home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

