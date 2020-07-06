2008 Webb Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in the prestigious Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with 3 BR, 2.5 Bath AND a Study. New carpet and painting in 2017. Granite and new sinks recently installed in the 2 full bathrooms. Upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous upgraded cherry stained kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Large back yard on a quiet street. 2 community pools and park with walking and jogging trails, close to Eldorado Pkwy, I-121 tollway, shopping, malls, and entertainment. Roof is being replaced and fence fix is in progress. Pet is case by case basis. Dont miss this nice home.