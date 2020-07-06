All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 200 Black Bear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
200 Black Bear Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Black Bear Drive

200 Black Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Black Bear Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Refrigerator stays as well as the smart lock for front door and RING doorbell! Come see this beautiful 2 story home located in an amazing little neighborhood with a pool, and very close to West Ridge Golf Course. This home has a huge kitchen with granite counter tops and a glass accent tile back splash, wrought iron stair case and a spacious master bedroom. Utility room is located upstairs, next to the master making the dreaded chore just a little easier. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two bedrooms upstairs. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule a showing, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Black Bear Drive have any available units?
200 Black Bear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Black Bear Drive have?
Some of 200 Black Bear Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Black Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Black Bear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Black Bear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Black Bear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 200 Black Bear Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Black Bear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Black Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Black Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Black Bear Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 Black Bear Drive has a pool.
Does 200 Black Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Black Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Black Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Black Bear Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center