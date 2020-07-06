200 Black Bear Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Refrigerator stays as well as the smart lock for front door and RING doorbell! Come see this beautiful 2 story home located in an amazing little neighborhood with a pool, and very close to West Ridge Golf Course. This home has a huge kitchen with granite counter tops and a glass accent tile back splash, wrought iron stair case and a spacious master bedroom. Utility room is located upstairs, next to the master making the dreaded chore just a little easier. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two bedrooms upstairs. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule a showing, this won't last long.