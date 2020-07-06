200 Black Bear Drive

Amenities
Refrigerator stays as well as the smart lock for front door and RING doorbell! Come see this beautiful 2 story home located in an amazing little neighborhood with a pool, and very close to West Ridge Golf Course. This home has a huge kitchen with granite counter tops and a glass accent tile back splash, wrought iron stair case and a spacious master bedroom. Utility room is located upstairs, next to the master making the dreaded chore just a little easier. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two bedrooms upstairs. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule a showing, this won't last long.