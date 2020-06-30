All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1808 Garfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1808 Garfield Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:06 AM

1808 Garfield Drive

1808 Garfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1808 Garfield Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely one story home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The kitchen overlooks the family room with a breakfast bar, which is nice for family gatherings. New paint thru out, new vinyl plank flooring in the family & hallway; tiles in the entry, kitchen and both baths. High ceiling, decorative lighting fixtures, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great neighborhood with a community pool. Easy access to highway, shopping & dining. Agent or tenant to verify all info including schools & room size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Garfield Drive have any available units?
1808 Garfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Garfield Drive have?
Some of 1808 Garfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Garfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Garfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Garfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Garfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1808 Garfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Garfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1808 Garfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Garfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Garfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1808 Garfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1808 Garfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 Garfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Garfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Garfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center