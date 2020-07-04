All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1704 Stapleton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1704 Stapleton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 Stapleton Drive

1704 Stapleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1704 Stapleton Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE THRU HOMEPARTNERS ONLY! Updated Highland Home on quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch! Lots of upgrades including hardwood floors in dining room, family & master. Open kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, large island, microwave & butler's pantry thru to dining area. Light & bright family room open to kitchen and features ceiling fan & gas starter FP w wood mantel. Master suite includes wall of windows viewing backyard, dual sinks, garden tub & WI closet. 3 BRs & gamerm upstairs w 2 full bathrooms. Covered & extended patio w fan in back. McKinney schools plus great community amenities in Stonebridge Ranch including club house,pool,playground,park,golf, lake & tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Stapleton Drive have any available units?
1704 Stapleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Stapleton Drive have?
Some of 1704 Stapleton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Stapleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Stapleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Stapleton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Stapleton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1704 Stapleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Stapleton Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Stapleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Stapleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Stapleton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Stapleton Drive has a pool.
Does 1704 Stapleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Stapleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Stapleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Stapleton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center