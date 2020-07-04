1704 Stapleton Drive

Amenities

LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE THRU HOMEPARTNERS ONLY! Updated Highland Home on quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch! Lots of upgrades including hardwood floors in dining room, family & master. Open kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, large island, microwave & butler's pantry thru to dining area. Light & bright family room open to kitchen and features ceiling fan & gas starter FP w wood mantel. Master suite includes wall of windows viewing backyard, dual sinks, garden tub & WI closet. 3 BRs & gamerm upstairs w 2 full bathrooms. Covered & extended patio w fan in back. McKinney schools plus great community amenities in Stonebridge Ranch including club house,pool,playground,park,golf, lake & tennis.