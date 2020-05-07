1700 Van Landingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Wake up to the birds chirping... in your nature oasis in the city! Beautiful greenbelt property in Stone Bridge Ranch has outdoor kitchen & living space. Wall of windows overlooks the green from living & master. These 2 rooms & the dining have warm hardwoods. Granite kitchen w. refrigerator, butlers pantry. Master down. 2nd bedroom & bath down - mother-in-law suite. Game room & media room are up plus 2 additional bedrooms & a bath. Ample space for visitors & guests and nature when you just want to relax in the back.