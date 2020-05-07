All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1700 Van Landingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1700 Van Landingham Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:53 AM

1700 Van Landingham Drive

1700 Van Landingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1700 Van Landingham Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Wake up to the birds chirping... in your nature oasis in the city! Beautiful greenbelt property in Stone Bridge Ranch has outdoor kitchen & living space. Wall of windows overlooks the green from living & master. These 2 rooms & the dining have warm hardwoods. Granite kitchen w. refrigerator, butlers pantry. Master down. 2nd bedroom & bath down - mother-in-law suite. Game room & media room are up plus 2 additional bedrooms & a bath. Ample space for visitors & guests and nature when you just want to relax in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have any available units?
1700 Van Landingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have?
Some of 1700 Van Landingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Van Landingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Van Landingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Van Landingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Van Landingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Van Landingham Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Van Landingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Van Landingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Van Landingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Van Landingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Van Landingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center