1623 Pearson Avenue

This cute cozy house will go quickly. Great location in McKinney. This house features two bedrooms and an extra room behind the kitchen. House has a large storage facility in the backyard as well. Don't miss out on this great home as it won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
