Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 PM

1623 Pearson Avenue

1623 Pearson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Pearson Avenue, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute cozy house will go quickly. Great location in McKinney. This house features two bedrooms and an extra room behind the kitchen. House has a large storage facility in the backyard as well. Don't miss out on this great home as it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have any available units?
1623 Pearson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Pearson Avenue have?
Some of 1623 Pearson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Pearson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Pearson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Pearson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Pearson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Pearson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

