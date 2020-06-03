1611 N Waddill Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This lovely home is located in the historic district of McKinney. Large living area greets you with hardwood floors, abundant windows & gorgeous light fixtures. This kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Remodeled bathroom luxury! Large master bedroom with walk in closets and cabinets. Perfect sized yard. The list of updates is never-ending. **3 MONTH SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY OR PURCHASE OF THE HOME** Please call the number provided for additional information.