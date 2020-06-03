All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1611 N Waddill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1611 N Waddill Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 2:25 AM

1611 N Waddill Street

1611 North Waddill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1611 North Waddill Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This lovely home is located in the historic district of McKinney. Large living area greets you with hardwood floors, abundant windows & gorgeous light fixtures. This kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Remodeled bathroom luxury! Large master bedroom with walk in closets and cabinets. Perfect sized yard. The list of updates is never-ending. **3 MONTH SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY OR PURCHASE OF THE HOME** Please call the number provided for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 N Waddill Street have any available units?
1611 N Waddill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 N Waddill Street have?
Some of 1611 N Waddill Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 N Waddill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 N Waddill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 N Waddill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1611 N Waddill Street offer parking?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street does not offer parking.
Does 1611 N Waddill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 N Waddill Street have a pool?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 N Waddill Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 N Waddill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 N Waddill Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center