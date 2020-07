Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking oven refrigerator

WALK TO AWESOME DOWNTOWN MCKINNEY!!! Nice 2 bedroom, one bath, with original hardwood floors. Comes with the refrigerator present now (landlord will not repair or replace), as well as stacked washer and dryer. Large shaded, fenced, backyard with a nice deck and storage shed. No smoking on the property. No pets.