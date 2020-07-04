All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1520 Lauren Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1520 Lauren Creek Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:53 PM

1520 Lauren Creek Lane

1520 Lauren Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1520 Lauren Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 story EAST facing DR Horton home with 3 car garage and a media room or 4th bdrm. Two bedrooms and two full bath downstairs. Oversize granite kitchen countertop with a gas cook top and a vent.Well lit large game room upstairs along with an oversize 3rd bedroom and a media room or 2nd master bdrm. Convinent upstair's balcony along with covered downstairs patio.Pool size backyard for entertainment.Excellent FRISCO ISD schools.Lease includes:Fridge,washer dryer,two wall mount TVs,two faux leather sofa & Patio table & chairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have any available units?
1520 Lauren Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have?
Some of 1520 Lauren Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Lauren Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Lauren Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Lauren Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Lauren Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Lauren Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center