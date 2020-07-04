1520 Lauren Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 2 story EAST facing DR Horton home with 3 car garage and a media room or 4th bdrm. Two bedrooms and two full bath downstairs. Oversize granite kitchen countertop with a gas cook top and a vent.Well lit large game room upstairs along with an oversize 3rd bedroom and a media room or 2nd master bdrm. Convinent upstair's balcony along with covered downstairs patio.Pool size backyard for entertainment.Excellent FRISCO ISD schools.Lease includes:Fridge,washer dryer,two wall mount TVs,two faux leather sofa & Patio table & chairs.