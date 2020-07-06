1513 Winter Haven Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

Paradise in prestigious La Cima~Stonebridge Ranch! Luxurious upgrades include hand scraped hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and exquisite custom lighting. Chef's dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Wolf gas cook-top, and granite counter-tops. Refrigerator and Samsung washer-dryer INCLUDED. Plantation shutters throughout. Master down with grand master bath offering dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and frame-less shower. Lush backyard with Louvered solar powered patio roof. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. 3 car garage! Community amenities include the Beach and Tennis Club, the Aquatic Center, hike and bike trails, playgrounds, stocked lakes, boating facilities, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts. Must see!