McKinney, TX
1513 Winter Haven Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:18 AM

1513 Winter Haven Lane

1513 Winter Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Winter Haven Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Paradise in prestigious La Cima~Stonebridge Ranch! Luxurious upgrades include hand scraped hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and exquisite custom lighting. Chef's dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Wolf gas cook-top, and granite counter-tops. Refrigerator and Samsung washer-dryer INCLUDED. Plantation shutters throughout. Master down with grand master bath offering dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and frame-less shower. Lush backyard with Louvered solar powered patio roof. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. 3 car garage! Community amenities include the Beach and Tennis Club, the Aquatic Center, hike and bike trails, playgrounds, stocked lakes, boating facilities, sand volleyball court, and tennis courts. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have any available units?
1513 Winter Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have?
Some of 1513 Winter Haven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Winter Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Winter Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Winter Haven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Winter Haven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Winter Haven Lane offers parking.
Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Winter Haven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have a pool?
No, 1513 Winter Haven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 Winter Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Winter Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Winter Haven Lane has units with dishwashers.

