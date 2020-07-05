1507 N Bradley Street

Amenities

This cozy home is close to downtown McKinney has been completely remodeled from kitchen to bathroom which includes: NEW roof, siding, double pane windows, solid bamboo & floated vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, child proof electrical outlets & paint. Has separate utility room and storage area with exterior entrances. A covered patio overlooks the large backyard with a parking area behind the back fence if needed. The 14 x 16 shed has electricity which is perfect for shop or a work area. Additional small separate apartment has a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room that can be used for an office or guest quarters. The owner is still working on the finishing touches so please excuse any mess.