Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

1506 West Louisiana Street

1506 West Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 West Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath in the heart of Historic McKinney, a stones skip from all of the Downtown amenities.
Rent is $1495 per month. Owner is offering one month free which brings down the effective rent to $1370. Must move in by mid July to qualify

This private family home includes hardwood floors, tile, fenced in yard, detached garage (to serve as carport), and more.

Pet friendly $250/pet refundable at end of lease.

Move in Ready! Applications are free!

Contact Genesis or Jordan for showings at 817-952-9422
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have any available units?
1506 West Louisiana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1506 West Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 West Louisiana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 West Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 West Louisiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 1506 West Louisiana Street offers parking.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 West Louisiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have a pool?
No, 1506 West Louisiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 West Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 West Louisiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 West Louisiana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 West Louisiana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

