1506 West Louisiana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath in the heart of Historic McKinney, a stones skip from all of the Downtown amenities.

Rent is $1495 per month. Owner is offering one month free which brings down the effective rent to $1370. Must move in by mid July to qualify



This private family home includes hardwood floors, tile, fenced in yard, detached garage (to serve as carport), and more.



Pet friendly $250/pet refundable at end of lease.



Move in Ready! Applications are free!



Contact Genesis or Jordan for showings at 817-952-9422

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.