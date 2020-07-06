All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1408 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:45 PM

1408 Meadowbrook Drive

1408 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Meadowbrook Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Pride really shines in this beautiful McKinney home with a huge backyard with board on board fence and gorgeous walk-up appeal! Open floorplan with stacked formals and four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. No carpet throughout house. Vaulted, high ceilings give an open and roomy feeling with sparkling kitchen overlooking large living area with brick fireplace. Tons of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom with dual sinks in master bath. Cut-out on upstairs landing makes perfect study nook. Roof 2017. Extended driveway with room for third car parking. No HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
1408 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 1408 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

