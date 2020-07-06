1408 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Pride really shines in this beautiful McKinney home with a huge backyard with board on board fence and gorgeous walk-up appeal! Open floorplan with stacked formals and four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. No carpet throughout house. Vaulted, high ceilings give an open and roomy feeling with sparkling kitchen overlooking large living area with brick fireplace. Tons of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom with dual sinks in master bath. Cut-out on upstairs landing makes perfect study nook. Roof 2017. Extended driveway with room for third car parking. No HOA!