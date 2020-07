Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious two bedrooms two bath home is ready for move in offering a separate living room and dining room, split bedrooms, nice size kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer connections in utility room. Large backyard with storage building. New vinyl plank flooring throughout no carpet. One pet accepted 35 pounds or less fully grown with an extra pet deposit. Prospect responsible for verifying property, utility and school information.