pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/vr/show/?m=qsZimCxfUMv



Very well maintained McKinney home close to McKinney Boyd High School. This home has three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and backs up to tree-lined greenbelt for privacy. Split floorplan. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Agent and/or prospects to verify schools, measurements. *NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY* Online applications only at www.bluecrownproperties.com.