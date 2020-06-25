All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1305 Shenandoah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1305 Shenandoah Dr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:50 AM

1305 Shenandoah Dr

1305 Shenandoah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Shenandoah Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location Location! Stunning 3-2-2 with formal dining room nestled on a beautifully landscaped lot in exemplary McKinney ISD. This well maintained property has all the bells and whistles! Your dream island kitchen awaits: breakfast bar, warm wood cabinets accented by granite contertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks breakfast area and open living with a cozy corner wood burning fireplace. Master suite boasts separate vanities with granite countertops, relaxing soaking tub with separate walk in shower. Neutral 2 tone paint, 7 in. baseboards, arched entries, soaring ceilings, hand-scraped hardwoods with plush carpeted spacious bedrooms and so much more! A Must Have!**Pets case by case. 250.00 pet deposit plus 100.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.**200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have any available units?
1305 Shenandoah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have?
Some of 1305 Shenandoah Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Shenandoah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Shenandoah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Shenandoah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Shenandoah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr offer parking?
No, 1305 Shenandoah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Shenandoah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have a pool?
No, 1305 Shenandoah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have accessible units?
No, 1305 Shenandoah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Shenandoah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Shenandoah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center