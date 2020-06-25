1305 Shenandoah Dr

Amenities

Location Location Location! Stunning 3-2-2 with formal dining room nestled on a beautifully landscaped lot in exemplary McKinney ISD. This well maintained property has all the bells and whistles! Your dream island kitchen awaits: breakfast bar, warm wood cabinets accented by granite contertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks breakfast area and open living with a cozy corner wood burning fireplace. Master suite boasts separate vanities with granite countertops, relaxing soaking tub with separate walk in shower. Neutral 2 tone paint, 7 in. baseboards, arched entries, soaring ceilings, hand-scraped hardwoods with plush carpeted spacious bedrooms and so much more! A Must Have!**Pets case by case. 250.00 pet deposit plus 100.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.**200.00 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.