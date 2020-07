Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

One story in a great community. Tile floors in entry, kitchen & wet areas. Laminate wood floor in dining,study & family rooms.4th BR can be used as study with French doors,closet & c-fan. Open kitchen has granite,built-in microwave,breakfast bar,stainless appliances, undercounter lights & tiled backsplash. Master has vaulted ceiling, garden tub & track lighting in large walk-in closet.Community has four swimming pool and pond. Very nice!