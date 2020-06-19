1201 Nocona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious floorplan includes 4 bedrooms PLUS separate formal dining. Like new with quality finishes. Large designer eat in kitchen is open to family room and features espresso stained cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Refrigerator is included. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout living area, kitchen, breakfast and all wet areas. Covered back porch and generous backyard. Excellent neighborhood with elementary school, walking trails, playground and splash park with easy freeway access and easy access to shopping, restaurants and historic downtown McKinney.