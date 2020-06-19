All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:30 PM

1201 Nocona Drive

1201 Nocona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Nocona Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
Spacious floorplan includes 4 bedrooms PLUS separate formal dining. Like new with quality finishes. Large designer eat in kitchen is open to family room and features espresso stained cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Refrigerator is included. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout living area, kitchen, breakfast and all wet areas. Covered back porch and generous backyard. Excellent neighborhood with elementary school, walking trails, playground and splash park with easy freeway access and easy access to shopping, restaurants and historic downtown McKinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Nocona Drive have any available units?
1201 Nocona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Nocona Drive have?
Some of 1201 Nocona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Nocona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Nocona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Nocona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Nocona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1201 Nocona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Nocona Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Nocona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Nocona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Nocona Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Nocona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Nocona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Nocona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Nocona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Nocona Drive has units with dishwashers.

