Flexible floor plan with multiple living areas. Could be a 4 or 5 bedroom or use the bonus bedroom as a study or office space. Master located upstairs with a split floorpan from the secondary bedrooms. Upstairs game room provides additional living space and room to spread out. Large spacious backyard area. Lovely neighborhood and convenient to Highway 380 or Highway 121. No smokers, pets negotiable with required screening. No housing vouchers and No Section 8.