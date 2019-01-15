All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:47 AM

1105 Florence Street

1105 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Florence Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home minutes from old town McKinney. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is updated with an open living room kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Continue to the back yard to relax in privacy and view trees! Square footage and a single car garage has been added to make this home one of the best in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Florence Street have any available units?
1105 Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Florence Street have?
Some of 1105 Florence Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1105 Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1105 Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1105 Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Florence Street has units with dishwashers.

