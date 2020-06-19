All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10909 Grecian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10909 Grecian Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 10:53 AM

10909 Grecian Drive

10909 Grecian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10909 Grecian Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Simply Gorgeous Four Bedroom and three and a half bath beauty in the heart of the beautiful city of Frisco. Home features a spacious and versatile floor-plan. 4 Bedrooms, Study, Formal Dining, Game-room and media room(could easily be a 5th bedroom). Kitchen boasts Granite countertops, plenty of cabinets & counter space. Family room w Stone Fireplace. Large Updated Master Bedroom with spacious additional Bedrooms Upstairs. Enjoy the very best of City's beautiful parks, Exemplary Frisco ISD and amenities within walking distance. Home faces North and follow Perfect Feng shui or Vastu. This home would be an ideal place to call it a HOME!!! Media room equipment, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Grecian Drive have any available units?
10909 Grecian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 Grecian Drive have?
Some of 10909 Grecian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Grecian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Grecian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Grecian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10909 Grecian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10909 Grecian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Grecian Drive offers parking.
Does 10909 Grecian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 Grecian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Grecian Drive have a pool?
No, 10909 Grecian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Grecian Drive have accessible units?
No, 10909 Grecian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Grecian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10909 Grecian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center