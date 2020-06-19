10909 Grecian Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Simply Gorgeous Four Bedroom and three and a half bath beauty in the heart of the beautiful city of Frisco. Home features a spacious and versatile floor-plan. 4 Bedrooms, Study, Formal Dining, Game-room and media room(could easily be a 5th bedroom). Kitchen boasts Granite countertops, plenty of cabinets & counter space. Family room w Stone Fireplace. Large Updated Master Bedroom with spacious additional Bedrooms Upstairs. Enjoy the very best of City's beautiful parks, Exemplary Frisco ISD and amenities within walking distance. Home faces North and follow Perfect Feng shui or Vastu. This home would be an ideal place to call it a HOME!!! Media room equipment, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included in the lease.