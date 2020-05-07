All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

10824 Brownwood Place

10824 Brownwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

10824 Brownwood Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW House. Tons of upgrades. Open floor plan. Downstairs has Master, 2 bedrooms & study room. Upstairs has a bedroom & family room. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with ample storage space, recessed lighting. Wood flooring. Fenced Backyard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping & restaurants. Refrigerator included. MLS mapping is incorrect. Google the map.
[Verify all information in listing prior to leasing]
Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

