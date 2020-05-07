10824 Brownwood Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW House. Tons of upgrades. Open floor plan. Downstairs has Master, 2 bedrooms & study room. Upstairs has a bedroom & family room. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with ample storage space, recessed lighting. Wood flooring. Fenced Backyard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping & restaurants. Refrigerator included. MLS mapping is incorrect. Google the map.

[Verify all information in listing prior to leasing]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.