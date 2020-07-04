10809 Irene Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This beautiful, North facing, light & bright energy efficient 1 story in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has an open floor plan with formal dining room, living room, children’s retreat and a study. The large living room with fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, large island, under mounted sink and stainless steel appliance including 4 door refrigerator, centralized water softener, sink mounted RO water purifier. Entry formal dining and living area have wood flooring. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet. Master bath with separate vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Gutter and full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park and playground.