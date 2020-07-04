10809 Irene Drive

Amenities
This beautiful, North facing, light & bright energy efficient 1 story in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has an open floor plan with formal dining room, living room, children’s retreat and a study. The large living room with fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, large island, under mounted sink and stainless steel appliance including 4 door refrigerator, centralized water softener, sink mounted RO water purifier. Entry formal dining and living area have wood flooring. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet. Master bath with separate vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Gutter and full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park and playground.