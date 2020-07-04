All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:45 PM

10809 Irene Drive

Location

10809 Irene Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This beautiful, North facing, light & bright energy efficient 1 story in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has an open floor plan with formal dining room, living room, children’s retreat and a study. The large living room with fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, large island, under mounted sink and stainless steel appliance including 4 door refrigerator, centralized water softener, sink mounted RO water purifier. Entry formal dining and living area have wood flooring. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet. Master bath with separate vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Gutter and full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 Irene Drive have any available units?
10809 Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 Irene Drive have?
Some of 10809 Irene Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10809 Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 Irene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10809 Irene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10809 Irene Drive offer parking?
No, 10809 Irene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10809 Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 Irene Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10809 Irene Drive has a pool.
Does 10809 Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 10809 Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 Irene Drive has units with dishwashers.

