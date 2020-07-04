10801 Capri Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Stunning K Hovnanian Home, first time rental, located in the highly sought after Heights at Westridge along with Frisco ISD!! Awesome open floor plan with Master and 1 bedroom down. Beautiful kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters, SS appliances including Refrigerator-Freezer, full house water softener system & reverse osmosis drinking water system island & breakfast bar opens up to a spacious living area with gas stone fireplace! Master suite includes a custom closet system, jetted tub, & separate shower & separate vanities. Media & Game Rooms along with 2 bedrooms up. Additionally included is the LG Washer & Dryer, Rent also includes Quarterly Pest Control Treatment.