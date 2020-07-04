All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

10801 Capri Drive

10801 Capri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10801 Capri Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Stunning K Hovnanian Home, first time rental, located in the highly sought after Heights at Westridge along with Frisco ISD!! Awesome open floor plan with Master and 1 bedroom down. Beautiful kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters, SS appliances including Refrigerator-Freezer, full house water softener system & reverse osmosis drinking water system island & breakfast bar opens up to a spacious living area with gas stone fireplace! Master suite includes a custom closet system, jetted tub, & separate shower & separate vanities. Media & Game Rooms along with 2 bedrooms up. Additionally included is the LG Washer & Dryer, Rent also includes Quarterly Pest Control Treatment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Capri Drive have any available units?
10801 Capri Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Capri Drive have?
Some of 10801 Capri Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Capri Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Capri Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Capri Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10801 Capri Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10801 Capri Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Capri Drive offers parking.
Does 10801 Capri Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10801 Capri Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Capri Drive have a pool?
No, 10801 Capri Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10801 Capri Drive have accessible units?
No, 10801 Capri Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Capri Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Capri Drive has units with dishwashers.

